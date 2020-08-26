Blast from the Past / 1985: Family fun in the snow at Elk City

Doug Thornton of Lewiston is behind the handlebars of the “good ol’ Polaris Colt” as he tows his happy children in a sled in this 1985 photo. The siblings in the sled are (from left) Jarod, Russie and Lukus Thornton, and the crew was out having fun in the snow at the cabin owned by the family of Doug’s wife, Cheryl (Bonnalie) Thornton, along the American River at Elk City. Doug reports the Polaris Colt snow machines were real workhorses and they “lasted forever.” Cheryl, who died in 2017, took this photo of her husband and children. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
