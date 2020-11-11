Blast from the Past / 1985: Deary school faculty members assemble
Submitted by Dennis Jensen of Troy

The teaching staff at Deary Junior-Senior High School from the 1985-86 school year assembled for their group photo published in that year’s DHS yearbook. Those pictured are (front row from left) Gail Jensen, Teresa Clampitt, Carol Martin, Eva Drury, Ethel Smith; and (back row) Dennis Racicot, Bruce Bradberry, Buddy Carter, Larry Francis, Renee Johnson-Lam, Clair Chin, Gerry Queener, John Sutera, Dennis Jensen. Dennis Jensen, who submitted this photo, lives in Troy. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

