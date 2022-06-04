Blast from the Past / 1985: Deary High’s class of 1985

The graduating seniors of the Deary High School class of 1985 gathered in Deary for a senior photo. Class members are, back row from left: Aleica Yenney, Cindy Brown, Dan Loomis, Derrick Eggers, Shannon McMillon, Mike Halen, Marty McCully, Sissy Chase, Cheryl Ruark; front row from left: Corrina Haskell, Diana Wood, Donna Wilson, Connie Beyer, Wayne Hawley, Twan Nguan, Tammy Masters, Kay Smith, Donna King, Twee Nguan. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, mother of graduate Derrick Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
