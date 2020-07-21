Blast from the Past / 1985: A summertime dinner party

During a dinner party in August 1985, three women posed for a photo before the meal. They are (from left) Madlynn Kinzer, Jewell Beard and Nell Matlock, and the photo was taken at Matlock’s Lewiston home. Beard was a visitor from Alabama. Kinzer, who turned 90 in February, still lives in Lewiston while Matlock, who turns 90 this month, now lives in Sandpoint, according to Thomas Kinzer of Genesee, who is Madlynn’s son. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Thomas Kinzer of Genesee

During a dinner party in August 1985, three women posed for a photo before the meal. They are (from left) Madlynn Kinzer, Jewell Beard and Nell Matlock, and the photo was taken at Matlock’s Lewiston home. Beard was a visitor from Alabama. Kinzer, who turned 90 in February, still lives in Lewiston while Matlock, who turns 90 this month, now lives in Sandpoint, according to Thomas Kinzer of Genesee, who is Madlynn’s son. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you