Blast from the Past / 1984: Winchester Days Parade

Angie MathisonTreadwell pulls Hannah Howard, Little Miss Winchester, through the 1984 Winchester Days Parade in this photo from that year. These days, Angie makes her home in Hermiston, Ore., and while Hannah, who celebrates her birthday this month, lives in Clarkston. This photo is from the Museum of Winchester History collection and submitted by Patricia Mathison. This year's annual Winchester Days celebration will be Saturday with the parade through town to begin at 10 a.m. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Angie Mathison Treadwell pulls Hannah Howard, Little Miss Winchester, through the 1984 Winchester Days Parade in this photo from that year. These days, Angie makes her home in Hermiston, Ore., and while Hannah, who celebrates her birthday this month, lives in Clarkston. This photo is from the Museum of Winchester History collection and submitted by Patricia Mathison. This year’s annual Winchester Days celebration will be Saturday with the parade through town to begin at 10 a.m. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you