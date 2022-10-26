Blast from the Past / 1984: Love of cooking runs in the family

Mary Brown and her two daughters, Maureen, left, and Laura, prepare to enjoy a slice of orange date cake in their Lewiston home in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 16, 1984, Lewiston Tribune. In the accompanying column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling, Brown credited her mother for teaching her how to cook when she was growing up in Sandpoint. Brown also participated in 4-H cooking projects as a youngster. "Mary (Brown) says Maureen is already a good cook. Laura is a member of 4-H and is learning to cook, too." In addition to the cake, some of the other recipes Brown shared with readers include delicate potato casserole, four-minute brownie pie and daiquiri cheesecake. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
