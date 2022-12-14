Blast from the Past / 1984: Christmas decorating was key in their lives

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Dorothy and Vance Dobson, piano teachers who lived in Orofino, pose in front of their Christmas tree in 1984. Their craftsman-style home along Brown Avenue was extensively decorated for the Christmas holidays from the time they were married in 1947 until 1986, according to their daughter, Kathy Dobson Warnock, of Clarkston. Vance was a master at forming garlands and wreaths with boughs and lights, while Dorothy decorated inside, according to Warnock. Vance died in 1987 and Dorothy died in 1997. The photo was taken by Dorothy's son, Charles Walrath, of Orem, Utah. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
