Blast from the Past / 1984: Casting her ballot on Election Day

Lewiston voter Mabel Beale, 90, (seated in car) was unable to make it all the way into her polling place on a rainy Election Day, so the vote was brought to her curbside and captured in this Dan Pelle photo published in the Nov. 7, 1984, Lewiston Tribune. Beale was registered to vote in Precinct 4, so Jack DeLannoy, the precinct constable, met her at the passenger side of the car, bringing the voting equipment and her ballot so Beale could participate in a rite of Election Day and cast her ballot. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region