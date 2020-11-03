Blast from the Past / 1984: Casting her ballot on Election Day
Dan Pelle/Tribune

Lewiston voter Mabel Beale, 90, (seated in car) was unable to make it all the way into her polling place on a rainy Election Day, so the vote was brought to her curbside and captured in this Dan Pelle photo published in the Nov. 7, 1984, Lewiston Tribune. Beale was registered to vote in Precinct 4, so Jack DeLannoy, the precinct constable, met her at the passenger side of the car, bringing the voting equipment and her ballot so Beale could participate in a rite of Election Day and cast her ballot. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

