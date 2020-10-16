Blast from the Past / 1983: Undefeated in the Whitepine League

Dennis Jensen (left), Deary High School’s head football coach, and Derek Jones, the team’s senior quarterback, hit the DHS field in this photo taken by the Tribune in 1983 at an early season practice. The DHS Mustangs won the Whitepine League that season with an 8-0 record, but lost to Mullan High School by a score of 16-7 in the state Class A-4 semifinals game played Nov. 5, 1983, in the Kibbie Dome on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, according to a story published in the Nov. 6 Lewiston Tribune. Jensen, who submitted this photo, now lives in Troy and was head coach of the DHS Mustangs football team from 1980 to 1990. He reports that Jones, his former QB, continues to live and work in Deary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
