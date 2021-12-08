Beverly Gregg poses in her Clarkston home with a slice of cake at the ready in this photo published in the Jan. 12, 1983, Lewiston Tribune. Gregg was featured in one of the regular recipe columns by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling. In the column, Gregg said she didn’t particularly like to cook or bake when she was growing up in Clarkston and didn’t do much of it until she was married to William Gregg. “Thank God for cookbooks and recipes in magazines and newspapers,” she said. As a mother and wife holding a fulltime job outside the home, Gregg also credits the microwave oven with faster meal preparation. She shared several recipes with Keeling for her column, including Sour Cream Cake, Zucchini Fruitcake and Ranch Lentil Casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1983: Preparing tasty meals at home
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.