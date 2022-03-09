Fay Sesney sits at the dining table, which holds some of her fresh baked goods, in her Lewiston home in this Patrick Sullivan photo published in the Oct. 5, 1983, Lewiston Tribune. She was the subject of a recipe column by longtime Trib reporter Sula Keeling, and Sesney told of the bountiful garden grown at her home. She said the fresh produce was a big help in preparing family meals, and she also preserved a lot of the produce by canning and freezing. Some favorite recipes Sesney shared included Chicken Kiev, Cherry Walnut Squares, Angel Biscuits and Buttermilk Scones. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1983: Focusing on garden to table
