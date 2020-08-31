Blast from the Past / 1982: Proud mother of an elected official

Fay Leroy sits in her apartment on Lewiston Normal Hill for this Barry Kough photo published in the Nov. 8, 1982, Lewiston Tribune along with a story by Jim Fisher, the Trib’s political reporter. Her son, David Leroy, had been voted in as Idaho’s next lieutenant governor on Election Day the previous Tuesday, according to the story, and Fay Leroy, a retired Lewiston elementary schoolteacher, talked with pride about her son’s accomplishments. She recounted watching the televised debate, held not long before Election Day, between her son, the Republican candidate for the office, and Mike Mitchell of Lewiston, the Democratic candidate: “ ‘I thought he was just splendid that night,’ she said of her son’s performance.” She also noted she counted Mike Mitchell and his wife, Arlene, as her good friends. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
