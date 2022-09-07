Blast from the Past / 1982: Deary High School’s football team

Members of the 1982 Deary High School football team assembled at the school for their yearbook photo. They are, row 1 from left: Jim Weatherford, Danny Williamson, Brad Batey, Fred Winter, Fred Berglund, Ken Jones, Darrah Eggers, Doub Loomis, Brian Dennis (manager); row 2: Mike Tyndall, Derek Jones, Mark McCully, Floyd Medlock Rod Dennis, Terry Saunders, Mike Dimmick, Coach Jensen; row 3: Steve Griffin, Mike Brown Randy Cannon, Danny Haskell, Donnie Pomponio, Robbie Beplate, Coach Dudley; row 4: Tuan Nguyen, Rodney Lease, Wayne Hawley, Jeff Lawson, Mike Halen, Derrick Eggers, Ray Day, Coach Sutera. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, mother of Darrah and Derrick. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
