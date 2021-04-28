Members of the Deary High School boys’ basketball team lined up at the school for this 1982 yearbook photo. Pictured are, kneeling from left: Derek Jones, Jim Weatherford, Ken Jones, Mike Brown; standing: Coach Jensen, Darrah Eggers, Vern Offt, Mike Yenney, Brad Batey, Fred Berglund, Derrick Eggers, Doug Loomis, Fred Winter and manager Rod Dennis. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill, mother of Darrah and Derrick. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1982: Deary High School boys hoopsters
