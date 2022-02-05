The Deary High School graduating class of 1982 gathered in caps and gowns for a group photo. They are, front row from left, Fred Berglund, Jim Weatherford, Ken Jones, Don Loe, Loyd Staton, Dan Williamson, Darrah Eggers, Barbara Warner, Chris Ruark, Geri Lou Lawrence, Ronda King, Glenda Cannon, Tina Halseth, Kelly Bateman; back row, Doug Loomis, Vern Offt, Mike Thompson, David Cameron, Kevin Osterberg, Brad Batey, Fred Winter, Marie Collins, Lisa Cook, Jamie Sitz, Sue Chamberlain, Stella Griffin, Tammy Proper and Lisa Zimmerman. This photo was submitted by Darrah Eggers’ mother, Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1982: Deary grads gather in their garb
