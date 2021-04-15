The cheerleaders from Deary High School formed up for their 1982 DHS yearbook photo. They are, from left, Missy Johnson, Glenda Cannon, Tammy Praper, Diane Smith, Sue Batey, Barbara Warner, Alicia Yenny and Melody Ostman. The accompanying yearbook text noted most of the cheerleaders attended camp at Gonzaga University in Spokane and received a variety of awards there. The cheer team also performed a routine at halftime of the Deary-Mullan state game in the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho in Moscow, it noted. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1982: Cheer for Deary High School
