Blast from the Past / 1981: Preparing for competition

William Kaysaywaysenat helps his son, 10-year-old Kelsey, get dressed in preparation for a March 5 evening dance competition in Lapwai in this Glenn Cruickshank photo published the next morning, in the March 6, 1981, Lewiston Tribune. Father and son were from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and members of the Cree Tribe. They were two of the hundreds of Native people who traveled to Lapwai from seven states and Canada to compete in the E-Peh-Tes Club’s ninth annual dance contests, which took place from March 5-8, 1981, according to a story published in the March 8 Tribune. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
