Blast from the Past / 1981: Open for business in downtown Lewiston

Lloyd Welborn leans against the fender of a vehicle inside his Arco service station in this photo published in the Dec. 6, 1981, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Trib reporter Sylvia Harrell tells of how Welborn, of Winchester, had learned his former employer, where he was automotive service manager, would be closing, and also learned the lease was up on this Arco station along D Street in downtown Lewiston. He planned to concentrate on mechanical work at the store; he began working on cars when he was 12 years old. He said he continued that line of work during his four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, and after his discharge. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lloyd Welborn leans against the fender of a vehicle inside his Arco service station in this photo published in the Dec. 6, 1981, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Trib reporter Sylvia Harrell tells of how Welborn, of Winchester, had learned his former employer, where he was automotive service manager, would be closing, and also learned the lease was up on this Arco station along D Street in downtown Lewiston. He planned to concentrate on mechanical work at the store; he began working on cars when he was 12 years old. He said he continued that line of work during his four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, and after his discharge. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.