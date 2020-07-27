Marlys Connerley (left) and Helen Preston are seated in the Vogue Shop in this Patrick Sullivan photo published in the Feb. 15, 1981, Lewiston Tribune business section. The apparel shop was at the time 74 years old, and Preston was retiring and had sold the store, which was located along New Sixth Street in downtown Lewiston, to Connerley and her husband. Preston had begun working at the shop in 1939 after arriving in Lewiston, purchased it in 1950 and had operated it since, according to the accompanying story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1981: Longtime apparel shop gets new owner
