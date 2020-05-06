Blast from the Past / 1981: Hitchin’ a ride with grandpa

In this 1981 photo, Orval Syron holds the reins to his team of miniature mules, Ruby and Duby, pulling a cart that he built himself. Riding in the cart are his grandchildren, (from left) Michael, Alison, Jeremi, Melanie and Meghan Syron. The photo was taken on his ranch home along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, nine miles east of Kooskia. In addition to the mules, Orval also raised Morgan horses and often drove his team of six registered black Morgans in parades around the region including the Lewiston Roundup Parade and in Elk City. This photo was submitted by Orval’s son, Alan Syron of Kooskia, and Alan is father to three of those hitch-hiking kids — Michael, Jeremi and Melanie. Orval died in 2001. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
