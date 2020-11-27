Blast from the Past / 1981: Deary High School girls’ basketball

Submitted by Dennis Jensen of TroyMembers of the 1981 Deary High School girls basketball team lined up on the school hardwood for their yearbook photo. Pictured are (back row from left) Coach John Sutera, Brenda Wood, Carleen Funke, Jamie Sitz, Marie Collins, Lisa Cook, Chris Ruark and Sheryl Byers (manager); (front row) Tracy Halseth, Barbara Warner, Lisa Zimmerman, Melody Ostman. This photo was submitted by Dennis Jensen of Troy, a former DHS coach and faculty member. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

