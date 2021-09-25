The 1981 homecoming royalty candidates are shown in this photo from the Deary High School yearbook. They are, from left, Cheryl Ruark, Derrick Eggers, Diann Smith, Derek Jones, Brenda Wood, Mark McCully, Glenda Cannon and Fred Winter. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill, Derrick Eggers’ mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1981: Deary High royalty takes the stage
