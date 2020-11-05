Blast from the Past / 1981: Checking on the crops

John Thiessen, a farmer in Tammany, walks the land as he examines his pea field south of Lewiston in full bloom in this Glenn Cruickshank photo published in the May 21, 1981, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo’s caption, other farmers in the region had pea fields that were not yet in bloom. Cool weather had slowed the crop’s ripening, but warmer weather on the way could mean Thiessen’s field might be ready for harvest about three weeks hence. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
