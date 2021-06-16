Members of the Lewiston High School class of 1951 gathered in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for their 30th class reunion. They assembled for this photo in 1951. This photo was submitted by Carol Servatius of Clarkston, a member of the class, who reports members will gather Saturday for their 70th reunion at Sunset Park in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1981: Attending their LHS 30th class reunion
