Blast from the Past / 1980s: Remembering a Clarkston B&B

Helen Wittman of Lewiston (foreground) attended a luncheon with her organization at Highland House Bed-and-Breakfast in Clarkston in the 1980s, and posed for this photo with the B&B’s owner, Doreen Isaac (on porch). Wittman and her late husband, Marvin, farmed and ranched for many years in Nez Perce County, and she immediately recognized the Highland House when it and Isaac were featured in the May issue of Golden Times, which was published in the Tribune May 4. She remembered attending the luncheon there in the 1980s with her organization, the Nez Perce County CowBelles, and searched through her many photos to find those taken that day. Isaac’s home no longer functions as a B&B -- she retired in 2006 -- but she continues to live there and tend its gardens. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
