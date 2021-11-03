Blast from the Past / 1980s: Old friends get together in Bovill
Submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill

A group of friends who used to live in Juliaetta gathered at the Bovill home of Karen (Nelson) Eggers for a “slumber party” get-together in the 1980s and posed for a group photo. They are, from left, Alice (Whittum) Gruell, Frances (Freeman) Thompson, Eggers, Laurel (Wendt) Geddings, Rosalea (Whittum) Sutton, Donna (Mabbott) Inman and Adetta (Sams) Coomer. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags