Members of the Nez Perce County CowBelles arranged themselves for a photograph after enjoying a luncheon at the Highland House Bed-and-Breakfast in Clarkston in the 1980s. Among them were many charter members of the organization. They are (front row from left) Margaret Herndon, Dorothy Knutson, Kay Zenner, Madge Pea, Mabel Heimgartner, Joan Stout; (back row) Pat Wilson, Mary Dau and Barbara Van Buren. This photo was taken and submitted by Helen Wittman of Lewiston, a longtime member of the CowBelles. One of the missions of the county organization was to promote Idaho beef. The statewide organization, the Idaho CowBelles, was organized in 1946 at a meeting in Twin Falls, and sometime during the 1980s, the organization’s name was changed to the Idaho Cattlewomen, according to www.idahocattlewomen.org. Wittman, who served for a time as secretary at the state level, said the local CowBelles members shared beef recipes at grocery stores and made presentations at schools. “We were such an active group,” she said. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1980s: Nez Perce County CowBelles take lunch
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region