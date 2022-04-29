Blast from the Past / 1980s: Getting out the vote

A passerby takes a look at the message of four women on a Lewiston sidewalk in this photo taken in the early 1980s. The women all worked at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, and brought their sandwich board exhortations — complete with balloons — to V-O-T-E in a coming election to the intersection of 21st Street and 11th Avenue. The women are, from left, Vana Vernon, the late Kristy Roberts, Geri Watters and Lynda Irish. The photo was submitted by Irish, of Lewiston, who was employed at the time as administrative secretary by LCSC President Lee Vickers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
