Blast from the Past / 1980: Time for a vaccination ‘pup’date

Marilee Stephens, of Pullman, left, talks with Dr. H.L. Ott about her springer spaniel, Bruno, in this David Johnson photo published in the Aug. 20, 1980, Lewiston Tribune. Ott was a veterinarian at the Washington State University Small Animal Clinic in Pullman and was administering the first of two vaccines to Bruno against parvovirus, according to the accompanying story, also by Johnson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
