Blast from the Past / 1980: The day dusk fell too early

Wearing a cowboy hat, Ned Cannon of Lewiston stands at the top of the Lewiston Hill, silhouetted against an ash-laden sky in this photo taken 40 years ago — May 18, 1980 — on the day Mount St. Helens erupted. The Snake River is visible at the bottom right of the photo which was taken in early afternoon — about 1 or 2 p.m. — according to Tom Callery of Lewiston, who took and submitted this photo of his friend. It looks more like dusk because of the falling ash which blew over from the mountain, fell into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and much of the rest of the region, and blotted out most of the spring daylight. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
