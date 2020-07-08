Blast from the Past / 1980: St. Gertrude graduates reunite

The last graduating class of St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood assembled in Greencreek for their 10th class reunion during the summer of 1980. Those pictured are: (back row from left) Urban Wassmuth, Dave Herzog, Ted Ahlers, Gary Rehder, John Kaschmitter, Dale Baerlocher, Tim Forsmann, Lindy Hinkelman, Stella Abbott, Cindy Kaschmitter, Bonnie Enneking, Jamie Sager, Joann Baune, Fred Ruhoff; (middle row) Christy Seubert, Joann Schmidt, Ron Uhlenkott, Dennis Arnzen, Tom Schumaker, Kelly McDonald, Lynn Duman, Andy Uhlorn, Irma Felgenhauer, Norma Schmidt, Patsy Seubert, Barbara Frei, Ellen Morris; (front row): Joann Stubbers, Sally Sonnen, Kathy Schumacher, Jeannie Frei, Arlene Uhlenkott, Peggy Goeckner, Joyce Uptmor, Carol Sonnen, Cindy Hinkelman, Chris Neely, Cheri Samsel, Judy Wassmuth, Sharlene Uhlenkott, Adeline Holthaus, Janice Zehner and Roger Bies. Members of the class hope to schedule a 50th reunion sometime this fall, pandemic conditions permitting. This photo was submitted by Beth Forsmann of Cottonwood, the wife of class member Tim Forsmann. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
