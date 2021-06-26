Lewiston High School band director Eddy Williams sits for a portrait in the LHS band room, baton in hand, in this Patrick Sullivan photo published in the Dec. 4, 1980, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by reporter Diane Pettit described how Williams was back in his classroom for short periods only after recovering from heart surgery in October. He said he hoped to return to work after the Christmas holidays. At the time, Williams was awaiting word on whether the LHS band would be invited to participate in President Ronald Reagan’s Inauguration Day festivities the next month. According to the story, Williams had been music director for Lewiston schools since 1969. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1980: Mr. Williams eager to get back on the job
