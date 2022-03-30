Five of the six Schrempp brothers gathered in 1980 for a reunion and photo at Blossom Hill Villa in Clarkston. Pictured from left are Lynn, Melvin, Jerome, Fulgence and Vince. Claude is the absent brother. Melvin now lives in Spokane and Fulgence lives in Chewelah, Wash., while the others have died. Barbara Baney, of Lewiston, submitted this photo which includes her father, Jerome Schrempp, who died in September and would have turned 96 this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1980: A reunion of brothers in Clarkston
