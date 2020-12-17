Blast from the Past / 1979: Visiting Moscow for Spirit Camp

With the Kibbie Dome as a backdrop, the four members of the Lewiston High School Poms practiced high kicks on the campus of the University of Idaho in Moscow in this photo published in the July 31, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The girls are (from left) Tami Snodderly, Denise Skow, Beth Clark (Poms captain) and Kim McCullough. The four were on the UI campus attending the annual cheerleader and drill team Spirit Camp there, and about 700 high school students from three states were in attendance, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
