One of the biggest draws at the 1979 Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood was this 1/12 scale working sawmill built over 20 years by Weippe lumberman Leslie E. Hutchins, center. This Glenn Cruickshank photo was published in the Aug. 26, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The mill produced lumber from 1/12 scale logs hourly during the four-day run of the fair, according to the photo caption, and the handwritten sign in the display reads “One of the world’s smallest working sawmills.” In the accompanying story, fair secretary Enid Newman said, “It was as good a fair as we’ve ever had. The crowds were extraordinary, the weather was good, the whole thing went well.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1979: Tiny sawmill produces tiny lumber
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite aspect of autumn?
You voted: