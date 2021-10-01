Blast from the Past / 1979: Tiny sawmill produces tiny lumber

One of the biggest draws at the 1979 Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood was this 1/12 scale working sawmill built over 20 years by Weippe lumberman Leslie E. Hutchins, center. This Glenn Cruickshank photo was published in the Aug. 26, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The miniature mill produced lumber from 1/12 scale logs hourly during the four-day run of the fair, according to the photo caption, and the handwritten sign in the display reads “One of the world’s smallest working sawmills.” In the accompanying story, fair secretary Enid Newman said, “It was as good a fair as we’ve ever had. The crowds were extraordinary, the weather was good, the whole thing went well.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Glenn Cruickshank/Tribune

