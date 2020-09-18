Blast from the Past / 1979: Spring water skiing on the Snake

Kevin Grimm of Lewiston is nearly obscured by the wave of water kicked up as his ski cuts through the surface of the water in this Steve Thompson photo published in the May 24, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. He was spring skiing on the Snake River in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. According to his wife, DeAnna Grimm, who submitted this photo, “He was a very avid water skier back in the day.” The couple make their home in Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
