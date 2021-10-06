The Lewiston High School varsity cheerleaders line up for an outdoor portrait in this photo published in the June 26, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. They are, back row from left, Brenda Pabst, LeeAnn Hunter, Jenni Rape, Peggy Watts, Marilee Moser and Lori Denevan; kneeling, Karyn Penrod and Margaret Day. An accompanying story detailed the work the girls were putting in over the summer to prepare for their duties including practices each weekday morning, attending a July cheerleading camp at Utah State University in Logan and conducting a two-week cheer clinic offered through the YWCA. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1979: Preparing for a season of cheer
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region