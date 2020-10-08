Blast from the Past / 1979: New police chief on the block
Steve Thompson/Tribune

Lewiston’s newest police chief, Kenneth Behrend, poses on the sidewalk in front of the police station in this Steve Thompson photo published in the July 3, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Prior to taking the top job in Lewiston, Behrend was a 19-year veteran of the Eugene Police Department, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kevin Ross. In late 1981, he resigned the Lewiston post to take a private security job in Alaska, according to a Tribune story published in that year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

