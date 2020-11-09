Blast from the Past / 1979: Making the catch without casting

T.W. “Tom” Armour of Lewiston waits for the right moment to release an arrow into a Snake River levee pond in this photo published on the front of the sports section of the July 16, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. The inset photo shows Armour beginning preparations for his meal by filleting the carp. The photos were taken by Don Thomas, an outdoorsman, who also wrote the accompanying column about fishing for carp in the levee ponds with bow and arrow. Thomas wrote, it had been a couple of years since he had picked up his bow, so he had to reacquaint himself with the mechanics, but eventually made some “catches,” as did his two fishing companions. Most of the column detailed tips and hints for having success fishing with bow and arrow, such as arrow type and time of day. Thomas even provided some cooking tips for a delicious meal of carp. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Don Thomas

