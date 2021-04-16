Blast from the Past / 1979: Familiar sculpture gets some work

Sculptor Nancy Dreher discusses some necessary repairs to her sculpture, titled “Tsceminicum,” which she had completed shortly before this Barry Kough photo was published in the April 22, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. Her husband, Bruce Dreher, is shown working on the sculpture in the background. The sculpture originally was done in cement but eventually was recast in bronze and stands today along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
