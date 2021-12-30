For the club’s bathtub race fundraiser, the Clarkston High School DECA Club built and raced a baby bathtub. The team members who built it assembled for this 1979 photo and are, from left, Bryan Bezdicek, Brian Malcom, Greg Keller, Bill Wilkerson and Keith Jackson (driver). Their bathtub racer was sponsored by Abby’s Pizza in Clarkston, and a part of Clarkston’s Sixth Street was blocked off for the event, according to Theresa McGovern, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. She wrote, “This baby bathtub was the only one of its size entered. The rest (of the entries) were regular-sized tubs.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1979: Downsizing their racing bathtub
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What are your feelings about 2022?
You voted: