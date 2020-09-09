Photographer Eddie Webster poses in Lewiston with one of his cameras in this photo published in the Sept. 17, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied one of the feature stories in longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell’s Elders series. In it, Webster talked about the variety of photography equipment his father carried along with him as a wandering photographer before settling in Lewiston in the late 1880s. The son learned the art and techniques of photography from his father and kept a collection of his father’s glass plate negatives, among other items. Webster, along with a partner, opened a camera and photo supply shop along Main Street in downtown Lewiston in 1933. He said, “I know the (opening) date was March 1, 1933, because the banks were closed on March 3, and on March 3, 1933, we sold one roll of film for 35 cents. That was it for the day, one roll of film for 35 cents.” Webster eventually bought out his partner and ended up operating his business for more than 20 years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
