Emma Earp sits in her Clarkston home for a portrait by photographer Steve Thompson published in the May 14, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series, described her growing up on a homestead two miles from Grangeville where she moved as a youngster with her parents in 1896. She was married in 1905, and they took up a homestead where she kept the house but also loved working the farm. She said, “I just loved wrangling the horses. You used to see strings of horses but now you see strings of combines. The first combine I ever saw had 38 head of horses. ... After they quit using horses I quit going to the fields and farming.” After her husband died in 1950, she settled in her Clarkston home. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1978: She loved wrangling the horses
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite nut?
You voted: