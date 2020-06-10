Blast from the Past / 1978: Reminiscing about the Camas Prairie

Margaret Henderson, 90, posed at her sewing machine in her Clarkston home for this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Feb. 12, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied one of longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell’s Elders profiles. Henderson was born and raised for a time on the Camas Prairie near the defunct town of Denver, where her father raised horses and, she told Campbell for his story, “the grass was so tall that sometimes horses disappeared from view when Margaret and her brotherd and sisters went out to tend them.” She recalled when telephone lines were strung across the prairie, and later moved with her family at age 7 to California where she lived until adulthood. She met her future husband, Carl, there, they became engaged and returned to Cottonwood where they married. They moved to Joseph Plains and raised cattle in the high country for 12 years, eventually moving to Grangeville to put their children into school. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
