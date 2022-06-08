Della Blyton posed in her Lewiston home for this photo published in the July 16, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. It accompanied an Elders series story by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell in which Blyton talked about her life growing up in Woodland, and then marrying and moving “to the fruit ranch country west of Clarkston, where orchards lined the river banks and hundreds of persons were employed. ... ‘It’s all covered with water now,’ Mrs. Blyton said, recalling a visit to the area two years ago.” She gave birth to five of her six children during a five-year stretch in fruit tree country where her husband managed a ranch and orchard, and she canned 1,000 quarts of fruit one season. She also made 40 gallons of tomato ketchup for the hired hands who ate at the cook house. The family moved to Lewiston in 1922, where the now-widowed 98-year-old still lived on her own, keeping house, cooking a bit and pulling a few weeds. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1978: Orchardist canned a lot of fruit
