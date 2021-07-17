Blast from the Past / 1978: Newly opened for business
Lewiston Tribune

Susan and Don Benedict pose in front of their newly opened sporting goods store along Lewiston’s Main Street in this photo published on the front of the Feb. 12, 1978, Lewiston Tribune’s business section. According to an accompanying story, “Benedict’s Athletic Center stocks team uniforms, jogging shoes, officiating gear, handball and racquetball and other equipment.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags