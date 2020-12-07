Blast from the Past / 1978: He helped keep customers well-shod

J.B. Starnes pauses while resoling a pair of logging boots during his morning shift at the Idaho Shoe Shop in downtown Lewiston for this photo taken by John H. Killen and published in the July 30, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Starnes was the subject of one in the series of Elders columns written by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell, and in the story Starnes described how he was running a harness shop in Colton before World War I when he also began repairing shoes for the farmers, and during a stint in the U.S. Army serving in that war in Europe, he was made the cobbler of Battery F. After the war, he eventually moved to Lewiston to work in a shoe repair shop, and then bought his own shop downtown. At the time of this photo, that shop was operated by his son, David. In the story, Starnes talked a bit about his early life in North Carolina, and how the cost of good footwear had gone up, as well as how the cost of the items used in repairing that same footwear — such as nails and thread — also had increased. He recounted a time years before when “the Snake River ranchers and their employees used to send a bag full of boots to him on the mail boat: ‘I’d resole them and they’d go back up the river with the groceries.’ “ Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
