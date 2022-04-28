Blast from the Past / 1978: Getting ready for the fair parade

Asotin County Fair Queen Pam Scott poses in her Asotin kitchen for this Gary S. Sharpe portrait published in the April 26, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The Asotin High School senior was featured in a column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling, and Scott admits to not spending much time in the kitchen, preferring to ride her horse, Sam, a 6-year-old gelding. Scott had been working on training her horse for the fair activities like the parade, but did share some favorite recipes with readers, including brownies, no-bake cookies and tuna casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Gary S. Sharpe/Tribune

