Agnes Eisele holds up one of the many afghans — all hand made — for sale in the senior citizens’ craft shop adjacent to the Lewiston Community Center in this Steve Thompson photo published in the July 24, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Eisele was manager of the Lewis-Clark Senior Citizens Workshop, and she detailed, in a feature story written by Tribune reporter and sports editor John Killen, the variety of handmade items carried in the shop. All the goods were sold on a consignment basis with the shop getting a percentage of the sale price with the rest going to its creator. Besides afghans, quilts and baby clothing, the shop also carried greeting cards made from pressed flowers, ceramics, pottery, wooden toys and wooden bowls. One of its most popular products, Eisele said, was the elk dropping earrings which hung on a rack in the store. The jewelry — coated in plastic — was most often purchased by shoppers as a novelty gift. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1978: Every item was made by hand
