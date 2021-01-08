Blast from the Past / 1978: Baking up a storm with a wood stove

Ida Mae Cox pauses to wipe her hands in the kitchen of her Lewiston home in this Barry Kough photo published in the Dec. 24, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. According to the story by reporter Allen K. Short published with the photo, Cox had just finished with her holiday baking: about 1,000 cookies, six loaves of white bread, eight cakes and a custard pie. All had been baked in the wood-burning stove shown in the photo, and all would be given away as gifts. At nearly 98 years old, she was an expert, having worked as a cook since her mid-teens, including stints as a caterer and 10 years as the senior cook at Lewiston High School. “I don’t have as much engergy anymore,” she said in the story, “but I also can’t say ‘no’.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
